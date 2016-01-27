Pair arrested after high-speed chase ends with car into home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station that led to a police pursuit on the city’s northeast side early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the Lassus at 7405 Maplecrest Road around 2:30 a.m.

A FWPD officer spotted a man matching the description of a suspect in the robbery. That man and another man then sped away in a car and officers gave chase.

The high-speed chase lasted for about three miles on Maplecrest Road. A Fort Wayne Police officer noted in a report that he was going 100 mph and estimated the suspect’s car was traveling 120.

The chase ended when the driver lost control and smacked a tree, which sent it airborne, according a police report. The car then spun on its nose and careened into a home in the 6200 block of Vance Avenue before coming to a stop at the front door.

The impact damaged the front of the home, knocking a portion of the wall backwards. The two men in the car were not badly hurt and no one inside the home was injured.

Police detained the two men for questioning about why they ran from police and about the robbery. Those men – Gregory Clark and Chancellor Thomas – were later arrested and charged.

Clark faces charges of being a felon in possession of a handgun, resisting and fleeing in a vehicle, and robbery. Thomas faces a single charge of robbery.

Police confirmed several items were taken during the gas station robbery, but investigators haven’t released details if any of those items were found in the vehicle or on the two men.

Both incidents are under investigation.