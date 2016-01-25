Police: Naked pedestrian hit on interstate may have been on drugs

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) A naked pedestrian who was hit by a car on the interstate in Indianapolis could face criminal charges, according to Indiana State Police.

Troopers responded on I-465 on the west side of the city around 1 p.m. Monday after reports of a naked pedestrian on the interstate. Witnesses said before police arrived, the man walked out into traffic and was hit by a car.

Police arrived and found the man in the road, still conscious and breathing, being tended to by people who stopped to help.

Investigators determined for unknown reasons the man stopped his car on the interstate, got out and began walking south leaving a trail of his clothes behind him on the ground.

Police said witnesses saw him flailing his arms and throwing himself against the concrete will along the interstate and falling down, all while taking off his clothes.

Authorities said he may have been under the influence of drugs at the time and is facing preliminary charges of public intoxication and indecent exposure. He was transported to a hospital for treatment. His injuries did not appear to be life threatening. However, the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

The driver of the car that hit the naked man was not injured.