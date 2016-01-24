Wayne High School adds six to Athletic Hall of Fame

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WANE)- Six new faces were inducted to the Wayne Athletic Hall of Fame Saturday afternoon at Wayne High School. These inductees included two athletes, two coaches, and two contributors.

Athlete inductees included Albert Gooden and Sybil Perry-Caruthers. Graduating from Wayne High School in 1976, Gooden was a four sport athlete where he played football, basketball, baseball, and track. He earned All SAC, All City, and All-Area honors in basketball, where he also holds the school’s career rebounding record with 849 and is also sixth in career scoring with 1097 points. Sybil Perry-Caruthers was a member of the gymnastics and track teams winning six individual state championships, one team championship, and one state runner up. She holds a school record in the 400 meter dash with a time of 55.78.

Coaches inducted into the Hall of Fame were William Blosser and Nelson Detwiler. Mr Blosser served as the head girls track coach from 1978-1993 and during his career he coached seven individual state champions and one relay team state championship. Detwiler too coached track as well as cross country on the boys’ side. He led the 1973 boys track team to a state championship where he had six individual state champions and one relay team.

Retired NFL player Jason Baker and Mr. Larry Dafforn were the two contributor inductees of the afternoon. Baker is a 1997 Wayne High School graduate and he makes efforts to support Wayne High.