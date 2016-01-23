Fire displaces 16 people, kills 2 pets in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – More than one dozen people have been displaced after a fire burned through their apartment building.

At 1:19 a.m. on Saturday, firefighters were called to Dakota Ridge Apartments.

When firefighters arrived they found heavy flames ripping through a building in the 6500 block of Hot Springs Way. Eight units were damaged and 16 residents were displaced. Everyone living in the building that caught fire were able to get out safely, however firefighter said two cats named Dante and Stretch died in the fire.

Firefighters said the fire was accidental. Investigators believe it started on the balcony of one of the apartments.

Firefighters said Seth Chambers, 28, told investigators he and his fiance Stormie Coers, 25, had been smoking on the balcony around 12:30 a.m. and extinguished their cigarettes in a plastic container and went to sleep. About 30 minutes later they were awakened to fire on the balcony.

Chambers said the couple tried to extinguish the fire with water, but were unsuccessful. When the fire grew, the two evacuated with their dog and alerted neighbors as they left. Firefighters said there were working smoke detectors in the building.

Josh Gabbard lived in the apartment building that was destroyed by the fire. He said he woke up to a neighbor banging on his door and yelling fire. Gabbard said he and his girlfriend immediately evacuated with their dog.

Gabbard said, “It’s still sinking in right now. We were on the bottom [floor]. The roof caved in. It hasn’t hit me yet. it’s a slow process for me right now.”

Gabbard said he has renters insurance. Other residents told firefighters they also have renters insurance. The American Red Cross is helping the fire victims.

It took the fire crew one hour to get the fire under control as they battled brisk winds which fueled the flames, freezing temperatures, icy conditions, and uncertainty about hydrant locations inside the complex.

Battalion Chief Rita Reith with the Indianapolis Fire Department said, “We were only able to find one hydrant, a non city-owned hydrant, in this location. We had to bring in some tankers and we’ve had to do some creative water supply here. So it took a little while to get water on the fire.”

Second Alarm companies staged at the Indy Indoor Sports Park and used a city hydrant for water supply to put out the flames on the back of the burning building.

Twenty-five Indianapolis Fire Department units and four Decatur Township Fire units were dispatched to the fire. None of the firefighters were hurt while extinguishing the fire.

IFD Battalion Chief Howard Stahl estimates the damage at $500,000.