Harris cuts life insurance policy for thousands of retirees

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They were guaranteed life insurance policies, but now thousands of former ITT employees will go without the benefit. Exelis bought ITT back in 2011. Then Harris took over Exelis last summer, and that transition led to the termination.

This benefit termination not only affects the former employees from the Fort Wayne location, but also more than 6,000 retirees around the country.

For more than 25 years, Jeff Delucaney worked as an engineer for ITT. He said cancelling this benefit discredits years of hard work and dedication from so many.

Harris sent a letter to thousands of retirees like Delucaney in November. It was the first they heard of the benefit cancellation, which takes effect February 15th.

“That didn’t give us a whole lot of time to go and research and try to find an alternative,” Delucaney said.

Harris also gave retirees the option to buy the existing policy, but it’s expensive.

“Of course, for someone who is retired on a fixed income, you don’t have a lot to work with,” Delucaney said.

While the policy terms stated it could be cancelled anytime, Delucaney doesn’t think it’s very ethical.

“You’re given a promise that they have broken. They tell you at the time that you’re working that you’re an asset to the company. Now, you become a liability, and they want to get rid of the liability because of costs,” Delucaney said.

Many of these retirees are veterans, and Delucaney said this is mainly a disservice to them.

“I think those who served our country deserve a little better. I’ll put it like that. I think they deserve this policy because of the contribution they made as service to the country and to the company,” Delucaney said. “There’s a lot of veterans that work there. There are WWII vets, Vietnam vets, Korean War vets. Some of the guys actually went over to Iraq and supported the troops in the field.”

Delucaney isn’t alone in his concerns. A group called the Concerned ITT Retirees or CITTR is trying to convince Harris to bring the benefit back. Chair Richard Ward calls the decision incredibly disappointing.

“Obviously, as retirees, many of them are quite old and aging. So, they’ve had this benefit for many years and been counting on having it available for their families when they die. Suddenly, it disappears. So, it’s been devastating for many of these people because this is the only life insurance that they may have had,” Ward said.

Ward said Harris has responded to CITTR’s letters, but not with the response the group hoped for.

“They say that they feel they did the right thing and that this is what they had to do to maintain global competitiveness,” Ward said. “ITT was globally competitive for over 50 years, and life insurance benefits certainly did not affect that.”

However, Harris also said the main reason it had to cut the policy was to make sure other retiree benefits could still be funded.

“The actions that we’re taking here are designed to help ensure the longterm viability of the other underfunded retirement benefits plans which includes medical and pension,” VP of Corporate Communications for Harris Corporation Jim Burke said.

CITTR is also reaching out to top officials like Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter and the Departments of Justice and Labor to get the benefit back. Click here to read more on its efforts and to see the letters its sent to Harris.