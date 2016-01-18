MLK Day brings free legal counsel to northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) For the past 15 years, Indiana has paid tribute on Martin Luther King Jr. Day by offering free legal consultations for those who cannot afford counsel. The program is put on by the Volunteer Lawyer Program of Northeast Indiana, in conjunction with the Indiana State Bar Association.

“Talk to a Lawyer Today” continues Monday afternoon throughout the area. Attorneys will provide 10 to 15 minute consultations to answer general questions and offer legal information. The attorneys only offer advice, not legal representation.

Although the annual tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is geared toward low-income individuals, it’s open to the public regardless of income.

Site Locations:

Allen County: Allen County Public Library Downtown

900 Library Plaza, Fort Wayne, IN

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Steuben County: Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County

322 S. Wayne Street, Angola, IN

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Huntington County: LaFontaine Center

208 W. State Street, Huntington, IN

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A toll-free hotline will also be available to Spanish speaking residents at (800) 266-2581.

There is also a hotline available to residents in the region who are unable to attend in person. That area includes Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells and Whitley counties. Residents may call (260) 407-0917, or toll free at (877) 407-0917, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to use this free service on January 18, 2016.