INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Members of Central Indiana Jobs with Justice and the Indy Light Brigade named Governor Pence a ‘Scrooge.’

Light boards were displayed in front of the Governor’s Mansion spelling out ‘The 2015 Scrooge of the Year.’

Group members say the Governor deserves the title for a variety of reasons.

They say he earned the title because of his refusal to raise minimum wage and because he repealed the common construction wage.