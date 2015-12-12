Sweet holiday treats by DeBrand chocolates

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Looking for a gift idea that’s sure to please this holiday? Gourmet chocolatier, DeBrand Fine Chocolates has a few options.

Taylor Kuenning of DeBrand Fine Chocolates stopped by First News with its three main collections: Classic, Truffle and Connoisseur.

The Classic Collection includes traditional chocolates with classic fillings: caramel, fruit cremes, peanut butter and jelly. The 28 piece that Kuenning brought runs $49. Classic boxes range in price from $10 for a box of five to $98 for a box of 56.

As Kuenning describes, the Truffle Collection, filled with rich, creme centers, is a big hit and can act as its own dessert. The gift sets includes six, 12 and 24 pieces, ranging from $19.50 to $80.

The Connoisseur Collection is for customers who are more adventurous. The selections range from cheese and chocolate, raspberry balsamic, chili powder and pistachio. The Connoisseur Collection is available in six sizes. The boxes range from $25 for nine pieces to $82 for 32 pieces.

“These are for the people on your list who have a real appreciation for really diverse and unique flavor combination,” Kuenning said.

DeBrand’s is offering its holiday medley, exclusive for the season. The medley includes pistachios, raspberry pieces and crisp rice, in cased in white chocolate. It’s available in small sizes and 1.5 pound gift tray for $55.

A new addition this year is the gentlemen of DeBrand calendar, which features their DeBrand employees.

DeBrand has three locations throughout Fort Wayne:

10105 Auburn Park Drive

5608 Coldwater Road

4110 West Jefferson Blvd. Suite #D1

For more information or to place an order, click here or call (260) 969-8343.