Anderson council backs local gay rights ordinance

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — Officials in another Indiana city have approved banning discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity ahead of an expected debate in the state Legislature over whether to stop allowing such local ordinances.

The Anderson City Council voted unanimously Thursday to extend local protections on housing, education, employment and public accommodations. The Herald Bulletin reports two residents spoke against the proposal, but Councilman Russ Willis said laws are sometimes needed so people do what is right.

Carmel, Columbus, Terre Haute and Hammond are among the cities adopting similar protections since last spring’s uproar over Indiana’s religious objections law.

A bill proposed by Senate Republicans would extend state civil rights protections to LGBT people, allowing exemptions for religious institutions and some small businesses. The bill would bar stricter local ordinances.

