Indiana Competes gaining support in Summit City

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than a dozen Fort Wayne businesses are asking Indiana lawmakers to craft an anti-discrimination law to protect the LGBT community. They’re part of a statewide movement called Indiana Competes.

“It’s growing every day. We’re having folks who are just organically logging onto our website or accessing our social media accounts and signing up and joining the coalition,” Indiana Competes Initiatives Manager Peter Hanscom said.

Indiana Competes started in response to the controversy from the Religious Freedom and Restoration Act passed earlier this year. Leaders said an anti-discrimination law is crucial to the state’s economic growth.

“After the last legislative session, people started to open the books and realize what the current realities were in Indiana law. In doing so, they realized it was perfectly legal to fire someone from their job for their sexual orientation or gender identity. It was perfectly legal to deny someone access to housing for their sexual orientation and gender identity in addition to kicking them out of any sort of public convenience or public accommodation, which was sort of the center fight of the last legislative session,” Hanscom said. “That’s not okay. It’s not good for business, and it doesn’t help us recruit the best and brightest to come to Indiana and help us grow our economy.”

More than 215 businesses across the state have now partnered with Indiana Competes by signing a pledge on the coalition’s website.

More than a dozen businesses in Fort Wayne are on board including Deer Park Irish Pub.

“Indiana is known for their hospitality. We have to keep that exalted, and we have to work really hard. All of us, small businesses and big businesses, in welcoming people and respecting all genders, all races, and just to be treated as a human being first,” Deer Park Irish Pub owner Tony Henry said.

Asher Agency also signed the pledge. The company wants to make sure it can attract the best talent.

“We’re in Fort Wayne, but we do business throughout the state of Indiana and we have an office in Indianapolis. When we recruit new employees from many states away, they look at the markets we’re in and they want to know if these are warm and welcoming cities. We’d like to think that Indiana is, and we know Fort Wayne is. But, the way to make it where it’s not a question at all is to get RFRA done and put behind us and move on,” Asher Agency CEO Tim Borne said. “Candidates do look at these kind of influences before they move to Indiana from many states away and hopefully we’ll get this behind us and then we have no issues recruiting from anywhere in the country.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, here’s a list of the other Fort Wayne-based companies signed on with Indiana Competes:

Many cities across the state have their own protections in place, but leaders said those essentially don’t count if the state doesn’t have one. Fort Wayne has had one on the books since 2001. Current City Council President John Crawford helped get it passed.

“The only problem with Fort Wayne’s law is if it’s not in Indiana law, there’s no real way we can enforce it past just asking for mediation. Whereas if it’s added to the Indiana civil rights law, then other penalties come into play. I think it’s certainly a good thing, and I think it will hurt us if we don’t,” Crawford said. “I’ve always thought it was just plain wrong to discriminate against someone and possibly fire them or not hire them or kick them out of their apartment or deny them any public accommodations just because of their sexual orientation. To me, that was always just as wrong as any other form of discrimination.”

Indiana Competes said it wants to work with lawmakers from both parties to get the job done.

“This is not a you know, make boogeyman of any legislative leadership grow. We certainly exist to amplify those business voices from all around the state to say here’s why meaningful reform is necessary. This is what it means to us, and how do we get there,” Hanscom said. “Our goal is that by the close of the legislative session, which is March 14th at midnight, we will have a bill passed and on its way to the governor.”