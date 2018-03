FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) One person was seriously injured after hitting a guard rail and going off the road early Tuesday morning.

It happened along the eastbound lanes of U.S. 30, just west of Butt Road in northwest Allen County.

Police got the call about 2:20 a.m. and found the driver in the truck sitting in a ditch. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Lanes were restricted as crews pulled the truck out of the ditch.