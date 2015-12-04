Hipster Santa visits Portlanders

ORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Good news! We found the real Santa.

He’s in Pioneer Place in downtown Portland and he’s a lot more hipster than previously thought.

Santa has recently been spotted in the mall sitting on a PDX carpet chair sporting jeans, a sweater and a man bun.

He’s decided to give his reindeer some time off while he’s in Portland. In the meantime, hipster Santa says he’ll be getting around town on his bike.

If you’re in Portland, catch Santa and his man bun on Tuesday evening in the lower level rotunda pavilion.