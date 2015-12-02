Wayne Grad Gorman Honored By MAC

DEKALB, Ill. – Senior Lacia Gorman (Fort Wayne, Ind./Wayne/Wisconsin) was named the Mid-American Conference’s Female Scholar Athlete of the Week, helping the Huskies to a 2-1 record over Thanksgiving.

A graduate student, Gorman owns a 4.0 grade point average in child development and psychology and is working towards a teaching certificate to become a first grade teacher. She graduated last May with a degree in early childhood education.

Averaging 30.3 minutes per game in three starts versus Eastern Illinois, Kansas and Cal State Fullerton, Gorman shot .429 last week with an assist turnover ratio of 3.0 (12-4). She is 75th in the country in assist turnover ratio with an average of 2.25, the fifth best clip in the MAC.

Versus the Titans, the Fort Wayne, Ind., posted career-highs in rebounds and assists with eight and six, respectively, with zero turnovers to help the Huskies to a convincing 72-49 victory over Cal State Fullerton.

Against the Panthers and the Jayhawks, she dished three assists and was 2-for-3 from the field versus KU. She also added a steal versus Eastern Illinois and CSF. She is the second women’s basketball player in program history to earn the award, joining five time recipient and 2015 First Team Academic All-American Amanda Corral.

Gorman is the fourth Huskie to win the award this year, joining football’s Ryan Graham and Drew Hare, and women’s soccer’s Amy Annala.