ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Police reopened US 30 after a crash where a victim was seriously injured Saturday morning.

According to Fort Wayne Police Dispatch, officers responded around 7:35 a.m. to reports of a “party trapped” near the intersection of US 30 and Felger Road, which is in the north west part of Allen County. Police said EMS and fire crews assisted at the scene.

The Arcola Fire Department posted on Facebook this showing the vehicle in the ditch: