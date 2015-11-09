Swanigan Posts Double-Double In Purdue Exhibition Game

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue’s frontline of Vince Edwards, Isaac Haas and Caleb Swaniganaccounted for 48 points and 21 rebounds and the No. 23-ranked Boilermakers suffocated Northwestern Ohio in the second half en route to a 92-43 victory in the exhibition opener Sunday at Mackey Arena.

After trailing 14-13 eight minutes into the game, Purdue outscored the Racers, 79-26, the remainder of the contest holding UNOH to 10 second-half points while shooting 3-of-30 (.100) from the field during the final 20 minutes.

The Boilermakers took control of the contest with a 16-0 run over four minutes to turn a 22-19 lead into a 38-19 advantage with 4:37 lead in the first half. Purdue’s lead never dipped below 19 during the second half. Purdue would end the game on a 19-3 run for the final, 49-point margin.

Purdue shot 33-of-68 (.485) from the field, 9-of-29 (.310) from three-point range and 17-of-20 (.850) from the free throw line, while outrebounding the Racers, 45-34, and committing just nine turnovers. Purdue amassed a remarkable 31 turnovers on its 33 made field goals.

Edwards, a 6-8 sophomore from Middletown, Ohio, had 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting to go along with two rebounds, an assist, a block and a steal in just 19 minutes. He scored 16 of his points in the first half.

Swanigan made his much-awaited debut by scoring 12 points with 11 rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes. Haas scored 18 points with eight rebounds, four blocks and three assists in 22 minutes, while going 7-of-11 from the field and 4-of-4 from the free throw line.

Purdue will open its regular-season Friday night against North Carolina A&T at 7 p.m. ET in Mackey Arena. Tickets are available by calling 1.800.49.SPORT or by visiting PurdueSports.com(.)