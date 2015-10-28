Father charged with molesting young daughter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Prosecutors have charged a Fort Wayne father with child molesting after his young daughter told police he had sex with her numerous times, according court documents.

The father faces eight charges of felony child molesting, accused of forcing sex on his 4-year-old daughter between April 2014 and April 2015. NewsChannel 15 is not identifying the man because it would identify his victim.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Allen Superior Court, police launched an investigation into the father after the now-5-year-old girl revealed a “secret” to her aunt about her father having forced her to perform oral sex on him.

During an interview with police, the girl said her father made her perform oral sex “when she gets into trouble.” The girl said her father also forced her to have sex and sodomized her, the affidavit said.

The girl had placed been in her father’s custody in April 2014, and removed by child services workers in April 2015 after the allegations surfaced, the affidavit said. Prosecutors have charged him with molesting her throughout that year.

Police tried to speak with the father, but he refused to speak with investigators along the advice of his attorney, the affidavit said. He was arrested Oct. 7.