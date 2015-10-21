Crews put out fire at Huntington plant

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Smoke and flames shot through the roof of brake parts manufacturing plant early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a fire alarm around 3:15 a.m. at Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems, 1850 Riverfork Drive, Huntington.

Huntington Fire Chief Tim Albertson said he isn’t exactly sure what started the fire, but thought it might have started outside and moved to the interior of the building. It took crews 30 to 40 minutes to extinguish the fire, but crews continued to look for hotspots Wednesday morning. Most of the fire was contained to the back of the building.

No one was inside the building when the fire started. A dozen or more employees were scheduled to start work around 4:30 a.m., just after the fire was extinguished, but Albertson wasn’t sure when they would be allowed inside the plant.

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems has multiple manufacturing plants in North America. The Ohio-based company employs more than 400 people in Huntington.

According to the company’s website, Bendix makes air brake charging and control systems.

It’s unclear how much damage the fire caused or how it might disrupt operations at the facility.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.