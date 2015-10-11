Football team helps homecoming queen dream

DENVER, Colo. (CNN/ WANE) Avelynn is a 3-year-old girl with special needs who has won over the hearts of a Denver high school football team. She was born with several complications and has undergone multiple heart surgeries.

The football team met Avelynn when they were doing a community service project and turned the 3-year-old’s backyard from a pile of dirt into green grass. They immediately fell in love and wanted to do more.

“When we saw that little girl walk out onto her new lawn it touched my heart so much. I wanted to cry,” running back Losseny Kone said.

The team’s idea was to crown her homecoming queen. Watch the video above to hear more from Avelynn’s family and the football team about what this unlikely friendship has meant to everyone.