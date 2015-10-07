Store owner sentenced for food stamp scheme

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne store owner was sentenced in federal court Tuesday and ordered to pay more than $1.7 million in restitution for a food stamp fraud scheme he ran for some five years out of his market.

Ayad Al-Shaibani, 44, of Fort Wayne was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 3 years probation and 6 months home detention, and ordered to pay $1,714,207.10 in restitution, the fallout of food stamp benefits fraud the U.S. Attorney’s Office said he committed from 2008-2013 at the Calhoun Market on South Calhoun Street.

Court documents show Al-Shaibani’s store had been authorized to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits through Electronic Benefit Transfer cards. However, for more than five years, Al-Shaibani funneled those EBT redemptions into his personal account – in total, more than $2.2 million, and more than the $24,000 per year he accounted for in his application, court documents detailed.

Al-Shaibani pleaded guilty to the allegations.