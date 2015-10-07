Legislative panel focuses on e-cigarette regulation

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Public health advocates told an Indiana legislative committee there’s no scientific consensus on whether electronic cigarettes pose any health risks even as a growing number of youths are trying them.

Brianna Herndon of the American Cancer Society told the Legislature’s public policy study committee Tuesday the jury’s still out on e-cigarettes’ health risks. She noted that a recent study found nearly 25 percent of Indiana high school seniors had used e-cigarettes in the past month.

That’s more than had smoked traditional tobacco and Herndon says those statistics suggest e-cigarettes should be treated like tobacco.

The Indianapolis Star reports (http://indy.st/1KZwHVp ) e-cigarette proponents argued the products can help people quit smoking traditional tobacco.

American Vaping Association President Greg Conley said “every time a smoker switches to these products, the public health benefits.”

