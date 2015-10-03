Death of fight victim ruled a homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified Mark Thomas Shuster, 29, of Fort Wayne as the victim of a disturbance Friday night.

The coroner’s office determined Shuster died from bleeding out. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department initially responded to reports of a stabbing in the 700 block of Kinnaird Ave. around 10:45 p.m. When they arrived, one man was found with injuries and he was taken to the hospital in good condition.

Shuster was found on a front porch of another home in the area. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

At the time, investigators believe a fight between the two men led to the incident. However, they have not determined what lead up to the physical altercation.

Police said it’s not known what caused the injures, such as a gun or knife. Officers spent the night hoping to talk to witnesses.

At this point, it’s not clear if charges will be filed against the man hospitalized. Police said Friday he is considered a witness and victim.