Death investigation ruled a homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Officers responding to a 911 hang-up found a man dead inside a vacant house Saturday morning. An autopsy performed by the Allen County Coroner’s Office has determined that Porter La Shon Billians, 19, of Fort Wayne died from gunshot wounds and his death has been ruled the 21st homicide of the year in Allen County.

Police were called around 2:15 a.m. Saturday to a home in the 6200 block of Kent Road, east of Calhoun Street and south of Paulding Road by someone who had called 911 and then hung up.

According to Fort Wayne Police Department spokesperson John Chambers, officers entered the house and found the Billians unresponsive. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made in the case.