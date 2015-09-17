Budget proposes $250,000 for Indianapolis police cameras

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A proposed $257.6 million budget for Indianapolis police includes $250,000 for body cameras for officers.

Officials formally unveiled the proposed 2016 budget for Indianapolis police during a Wednesday night City-County Council committee meeting. Mayor Greg Ballard’s office has estimated it would cost $2 million to $3 million to get body cameras for the city’s 900 patrol officers.

The Indianapolis Star reports the remainder of funding would likely depend heavily on federal grants. Public Safety Director David Wantz says grant competition is “stiff” but that officials made their case.

Police union president Rick Snyder says the union has “serious concerns” about relying too heavily on federal grants.

Black leaders had called on the city to equip police with body cameras after officers fatally shot a 15-year-old carjacking suspect last month. Authorities say it wasn’t captured by department cameras.