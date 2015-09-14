Arizona monsoon closes elementary school, strands vehicles

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — An elementary school in a Phoenix suburb was closed Monday because of power-line damage from an overnight storm that trapped drivers on flooded roads south of the metro area.



The buildings of Liberty Elementary in the Buckeye area were apparently undamaged but power poles fell onto school property, damaging fencing and playground equipment. The school will reopen Tuesday.

Meanwhile, authorities said no injuries were reported after about dozen vehicles were stranded Sunday night along roads in the Maricopa and Gila Bend areas.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said as many as eight vehicles were stuck in one wash. Deputies helped the vehicles’ occupants reach safety in Gila Bend and Maricopa, the office said.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Joaquin Enriquez said a man driving a pickup that got stuck in several feet of water on State Route 238 between Gila Bend and Maricopa had to climb up to safety into a nearby tree.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said SR238 remained closed from west of Maricopa to State Route 85 near Gila Bend, and the department recommended a detour via State Routes 347 and 84 and Interstate 8.

Arizona Public Service Co. said about 4,000 Buckeye-area residents were without power at one point but service was restored to most of them later Sunday night.

This story has been corrected to show that the western end of the highway closure area is near Gila Bend.

Information from: KPHO-TV, http://www.kpho.com/

