Driver dies after crashing into power pole

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department has reported the fourth traffic fatality in the county this year.

According to Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey, a driver lost control of his Jeep, went off the road and struck a power pole early Saturday morning, around 3:58.

Investigators determined Samuel J. Wuebker, 20, of Maria Stein, Ohio was headed south on Kremer Road, just south of Huwer Road, which is a few blocks away from where Wuebker lives. Deputies arrived at the scene, along with the Osgood Fire Department.

Wuebker was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash, deputies reported.