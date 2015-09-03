More overcrowding at Adams County Jail

It’s been an ongoing problem. Now the number inmates being held at Adams county jail has hit a new high. Authorities are trying to figure out what to do with them all.

Officials reported that on Monday morning a total of 86 prisoners were held in Adams County Jail.The facility’s holding capacity is 62.

More than 20 inmates were forced to sleep on mattresses that were placed on the floor. Adams County Sheriff Shane Rekeweg said that’s only a temporary fix. He’s working with the county procescuter to figure out what can be done in the future to accommodate the additional inmates.

Some short term alternatives could include work release or probation. There’s also talk of housing inmates in jails in other counties.

The new jail is currently under construction. That project is scheduled to be completed next fall.