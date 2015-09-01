TOTW: Homestead Boys Tennis

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Homestead boys tennis team is off to a hot start, beginning their season 7-0. This past week was their toughest yet facing state-ranked Leo and ending their weekend at the North Central Invite. The Spartans met both challenges with ease, defeating the Lions 4-1, and winning the Buckley division of the North Central Invite, vanquishing six ranked teams in their path.



Their success in the past week has moved the Spartans up to No. 5 in the latest state rankings. Also, their win in the B-Division of the North Central Invite will move them up to the A division next season, where they will face the state’s top teams.

The Spartans are coached by Kerry Mumma who’s been with the team for two seasons.

Leading the team are co-captains Jordan Andrews and Jeff Reinking. Also making up the Varsity team is Evan Castle, Will Milne, Ben Ekdahl, Thomas Weir and David Heiney.