Alcohol rift leads to stabbing at motel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A man was stabbed after an argument over alcohol outside of an east-side motel early Tuesday.

Fort Wayne Police and medics were called just before 3 a.m. to the Travelers Inn at 4606 E. Washington Blvd. on a reported stabbing, and arrived to find a man in the home bleeding from his chest, according to a police incident report.

The man told police he had been talking with another man in exterior hallway near the sidewalk when they began to argue about buying alcohol, the report said. At that point, the man pulled a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest, the man told police.

After he was stabbed, the victim said he made his way back to his room and called his girlfriend. After arriving, that woman called police.

The man was taken to a local hospital in fair condition. He was downgraded to serious condition at the hospital.