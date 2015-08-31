Pence requests federal aid after summer storms, flooding

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Mike Pence has requested federal grants for government and certain nonprofits in 19 counties that were hit by severe storms and flooding from June 7 to July 29.

Pence on Monday asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide aid to the counties of Adams, Allen, Benton, Brown, Clark, Fulton, Huntington, Jay, Jefferson, Jennings, Marshall, Newton, Pulaski, Scott, Vermillion, Wabash, Warren, Washington and Wells.

Pence is seeking FEMA public assistance grants that would pay 75 percent of eligible expenses for damage to infrastructure and equipment, debris removal and other costs. Pence says the grants “would go a long way toward replenishing local government funds.”

