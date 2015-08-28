Two week investigation nets accused drug dealer

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Warsaw man was arrested Friday afternoon after police said he was dealing cocaine.

According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department, Efrain Vega, 24, of Warsaw was arrested after a two week investigation. He has been preliminarily charged with dealing cocaine, a felony. The release form the department indicated he was dealing between five and 10 grams of cocaine.

He is being held at the Kosciusko County Jail on a $20,250 bond.

In the release, Sheriff Aaron Rovenstine encouraged people to report potential drug related activity in Kosciusko County to the Drug Task Force at the anonymous TIP line at 574-372-249.