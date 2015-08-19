TinCaps Win Ninth In A Row

BOWLING GREEN, Kent. – The TinCaps won their ninth consecutive game Tuesday, 8-3, over the Bowling Green Hot Rods at Bowling Green Ballpark. The win streak is Fort Wayne’s longest since June 2013.

The TinCaps continue to lead the Midwest League Eastern Division by 3 1/2 games over West Michigan with 20 games to go in the regular season. Fort Wayne is 7 games in front of third-place South Bend. The top two teams qualify for the playoffs.

Josh VanMeter went 3-for-4 with a walk for the TinCaps, including an RBI double. He scored the first run of the night in the top of the first inning on a wild pitch. Later in the frame, Franchy Cordero belted a two-run homer to make it 3-0 against Hot Rods starter Yonny Chirinos (L, 3-3).

Fort Wayne (33-17, 65-53) increased its lead to 4-0 in the fourth when Luis Urias scored from third base on another of five Bowling Green (25-25, 62-58) wild pitches in the game.

Although the Hot Rods scored once in the fourth and again in the fifth, Pete Kelich (W, 2-0) won for the second time in as many starts with the TinCaps since coming back from Tommy John surgery. Kyle McGrath followed Kelich’s five with two scoreless innings, while Aaron Cressley yielded just an unearned run with two outs in the ninth.

The TinCaps went back up by four with a pair of runs in the sixth, as VanMeter doubled in Edwin Moreno and then scored on another wild pitch. Luis Tejada drove in a run on a fielder’s choice out in the eighth and Jose Ruiz singled home Michael Gettys.

Fort Wayne can match a franchise record for consecutive wins (10) that was set in 2009 on Wednesday night at 8:05. Dinelson Lamet (4-6, 3.18) is set to start for the TinCaps against Bowling Green’s Brad Wallace (2-3, 5.14). The game can be heard on ESPN Radio 1380, TinCaps.com, and the TuneIn Radio app.