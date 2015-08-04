Chuck Surack Named 2015 Red Coat Recipient

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Mad Anthonys has named Fort Wayne entrepreneur, community leader and philanthropist Chuck Surack its 2015 Red Coat recipient. Surack is the founder, president and CEO of Fort Wayne-based Sweetwater Sound, the largest online retailer of music instruments and audio gear in the United States. Founded in 1979, Sweetwater now employs more than 900 people at its Fort Wayne headquarters. Surack also has founded or invested in several other successful business ventures in Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana, including Longe Optical, SweetCars (luxury auto sales) and Sweet Aviation (flight education and training). Surack is a long-time and committed community leader and philanthropist, playing a prominent role in economic development for Fort Wayne/northeast Indiana while also providing financial and volunteer support to hundreds of nonprofit organizations and cultural institutions throughout the region. In partnership with his wife Lisa, his philanthropic efforts and community involvement have garnered official recognition and numerous awards from local, regional and state institutions. -cont- “Personally and professionally, Chuck’s passion for making Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana a better place has inspired everything he does,” said Don Banowetz, chair of the Mad Anthonys board of directors. “Just as importantly, his focus on helping others, giving back and making his community better embodies what Mad Anthonys is all about, which is why we are honored to recognize him as our 2015 Red Coat recipient.” “Recognition has never been the reason why I work to support and strengthen our community,” Surack said. “Nevertheless, it is a tremendous honor and a humbling experience to join the incredible family of Red Coat recipients. This is a very exciting day for me, my wife Lisa, and my family.” Mad Anthonys will present Surack with the Red Coat at the annual Red Coat dinner on Tuesday, September 8, in Fort Wayne. The Mad Anthonys Pro-Am – which supports the Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House at Lutheran Hospital – will take place Monday, September 7 as part of the 2015 Hotel Fitness Championship, a Web.com tour event taking place September 9-13. About the Mad Anthonys The Mad Anthonys is a charitable organization founded in 1957 and comprised of business leaders and professionals from northeast Indiana. The Mad Anthonys Charity Classic golf event – now officially called the Mad Anthonys Pro-Am at the Hotel Fitness Championship – is one of the country’s premier charity golf events, raising millions of dollars for charitable organizations in Fort Wayne.

