At least 6 arrests at rally against traffic stop shooting

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police say at least six people were arrested during a rally protesting the traffic stop shooting of a black motorist by a white campus officer in Cincinnati.

Friday night began with a candlelight vigil organized by the family of Samuel DuBose, whose July 19 death came amid months of national scrutiny of police dealings with African-Americans, especially those killed by officers. Overall, the protests were peaceful and there were no reports of violent arrests.

Cincinnati police Captain Doug Wiesman tells the Cincinnati Enquirer (http://cin.ci/1M3beNY) officers made the initial arrest because someone had threatened a business in a march after the vigil ended. Other demonstrators tried to obstruct officers and were also arrested, he says.

Former Officer Ray Tensing has pleaded not guilty to murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting.

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com

