Police investigate two separate shooting incidents

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened overnight Saturday.

Around 1 a.m. officers responded to Sunset Hall, a local night club and event venue located on Hanna Street. A woman had been shot in her back, according to police.

Investigators said the shooting happened while a large crowd of people were at the club. Police did not make any arrests.

Just before 2 p.m., police dispatch said a man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound. He had been shot in the hand. The name of the victim and his condition have not been released.

Police then went to Jamestown Apartments on Hobson Road to investigate. No arrests were made. Photos and video related to the second shooting were not available.