Arts festival commemorates ADA’s 25th anniversary

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) This is the 25th anniversary for the Americans with Disabilities Act. To celebrate, the AWS Foundation hosted several events over the weekend.

Zot Artz Arts for All featured an interactive painting and printmaking experience, designed for individuals with disabilities, their family and friends to transform Barr and Main Streets into a beautiful piece of art.

A big, colorful canvas, once blank, covered Barr Street. Dwayne Szot, founder of Zot Artz invented several adaptive equipment devices, including Super Squirt, Art Roller, Pogo Paint Poles and the Chalk Walk and Roll. Using these tools, those with disabilities created a mural that symbolized the colors of the morning, afternoon and evening sky.

“We have several individuals who rely on wheelchairs for mobility and here they are able to make art in a really magnificent way,” said Lynne Gilmore, Executive Director of the AWS Foundation.

Artists of all abilities also made graffiti art. Clear, plastic wrap was transformed into a wall of art.

Later in the day, families were invited to Mary Poppins, the Broadway Musical, hosted by the Fort Wayne Civic Theatre. According to Gilmore, it was the first sensory friendly performance in northeast Indiana. People with disabilities were able to enjoy a live production with out fear of disturbing the audience.

“The importance of this weekend is to demonstrate how important equality and access are and for people with disabilities who have unfortunately have been segregated and isolated, it demonstrates the fact that they need to be and want to be included in the fabric of the community,” said Gilmore, “We hope that events like this create more awareness of acceptability and respect for the unique gifts and talents of people who may have to do things a little bit differently. We know that by offering this activity, people with disabilities are more confident and more empowered in their ability to do more things than ever though possible. But the reality is that we still have a lot of work to do in this community to open minds and doors to disability.”