Steep declines in abortion level off in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana State Department of Public Health report shows steep declines in the number of abortions have started leveling off in the state.

In 2014, there were 8,118 abortions in Indiana. That’s 61 fewer abortions than in 2013. From 2012 to 2013, the number of abortions dropped by 629, and from 2011 to 2012, there were 304 fewer abortions.

The (Munster) Times reports that the number of abortions in Indiana peaked at 16,505 in 1980.

Many of the women who obtained abortions last year were in their 20s. About 30 percent of them were 30 or older and 11 percent were 19 or younger.

More than 30 percent of the women had college degrees and 13 percent were married.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.thetimesonline.com