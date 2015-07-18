TRF cancels Fun Run and closes Children’s Fest early from extreme heat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Dangerously high temperatures in Allen County have forced leaders with the Three Rivers Festival have started to cancel events.

The organization posted on its Facebook Saturday afternoon that the Parkview Fun Run has been canceled and Children’s Fest closed early.

It’s not clear right now what will happen with the TRF Fireworks Finale at 10 p.m. Live music starting at 7:30 p.m. at Fireman Square was scheduled to pay until the firework show.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory until 9 p.m. for many counties in northeast Indiana.

