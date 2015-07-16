Amanda Blumenherst balances motherhood and LPGA career

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Professional golfer, Amanda Blumenherst, was back in Fort Wayne on Thursday hosting her annual golf clinic at the Lifetime Sports Academy at McMillen Park Golf Course.

When Blumenherst was in town this time last year, she was six months pregnant with her first child with husband. former TinCaps and current Oakland Athletics first baseman Nate Freiman. Now she is the mother of a seven month old son, Will, and training to get back on the LPGA tour.

Blumenherst first got her tour card in 2010. After an up and down few years, the former Duke University star took a leave of absence in 2013 to focus on her family. She was granted maternity leave from the LPGA when she got pregnant last year meaning she still has full status on the tour for the year. After giving birth to her son this winter, Blumenherst began training to get back on the tour as soon as possible. She was scheduled to play in the Marathon Classic in Toledo, Ohio last weekend, but withdrew from the tournament saying she did not feel ready. She is still not 100% sure she will return to the tour, saying “we’re playing it by ear.”

“Right now I think I might, especially because I still have full status,” Blumenherst told WANE-TV. “It’s a great place, I absolutely love it so we will see. Maybe towards the end of August, I’ll be ready to join the tour again.”

Blumneherst currently resides in Scottsdale, Arizona.



