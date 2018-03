FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mad Ants forward C.J. Fair will get his chance to impress Boston’s brass in the near future, as Fair will suit up for the Celtics in summer league play.

The Orlando, Utah, and Las Vegas summer leagues will take place over the next two weeks.

Fair averaged 13.9 points and 5.7 rebounds a game last season in Fort Wayne.

Other Mad Ants that are on summer league squads include Gary Talton (Raptors) and Will Sheehey (Pelicans).

Orlando Summer League play begins on Saturday.