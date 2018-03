The city of Woodburn, northeast of Fort Wayne, experienced flooding after a storm Saturday morning. The Allen County Homeland Security has reported that several neighborhoods are under water. The city was asking for more volunteers to help fill sandbags at the Woodburn Maintenance Department.

More volunteers are needed at the Woodburn Maintenance Dept to fill sandbags. pic.twitter.com/so9vSyUbNS — AC Homeland Security (@ACHomeland) June 27, 2015

For more information on Woodburn’s flooding, contact the Allen County of Homeland Security.

To view photos of flooding in Woodburn, as well as photos of damage from the storm, click here.