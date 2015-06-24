Indianapolis officer fatally shoots Huntington man in chase

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police say an officer fatally shot a northeastern Indiana man following a chase.

Police on Wednesday said 34-year-old Joshua Dyer of Huntington was shot Tuesday evening while riding in a car driven by 41-year old Mathew Cole of Indianapolis. They say Cole backing toward officers following a chase on the city’s northeast side.

Police say Cole’s car had crashed through two fences in an alley and stopped, and that when officers drew their weapons, the car began backing toward them. Police say officers feared for their safety, and one officer fired a gun at the car, hitting Dyer.

Cole was arrested for resisting law enforcement. It’s not clear whether he has an attorney.

The chase began when an officer approached an illegally parked car that then drove off.

