Surveillance photos help find CVS robbery suspect

Related Coverage Robber flees pharmacy with drugs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A man faces a robbery charge after he was identified as the suspect who entered a CVS pharmacy off of Lima Road earlier in June.

According to the affidavit for probably cause, Levi Frank-Hamilton walked into the store around 1 p.m. on June 11 and handed pharmacists a note demanding pain medication. Pharmacists gave him 120 pills of one medication and 15 patches of another.

After the incident, the Fort Wayne Police Department released photos from surveillance video, which helped provide tips leading to Frank- Hamilton’s arrest.