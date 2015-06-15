Trial set for woman in IHOP video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The woman arrested after a chaotic scene at an IHOP that was caught on a cell phone video back in April was in court Monday.

The cell phone video was added to YouTube and got a lot of attention, so much so that the police department said they were glad the video was posted.

It shows Officer Stephen Ealing working security at the IHOP on Coldwater Road. He started to tell Shana Hancock to leave the restaurant and she belligerently started yelling back. According to police reports, she had a blood alcohol level of 0.17, twice the legal limit.

Hancock faces several misdemeanor charges and a felony charge from an altercation she had with a Fort Wayne Police Department officer:

Battery against an officer, a felony

Resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor

Public intoxication, a misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor

Criminal mischief, a misdemeanor

While in court, her trial was scheduled for November 10 at 9 a.m.

The other two people she was with at the time– Dustin Sunderland and Nikkole Baker—face charges as well.

Sunderland faces charges of criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and driving while suspended. Baker faces charges for criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Both of their trials were first set for July. However, they have been re-scheduled for September 2.

At the time, Police chief Garry Hamilton said he was glad the video was posted.

“It goes to show that the officer did his job, didn’t lose composure and the poor person who did get arrested, he didn’t help her case whatsoever…The Fort Wayne police officer should be commended. Large crowd, people disorderly, yelling and screaming at the officer, he had another individual trying to incite a riot to get other people to get involved in the officer attempting to do his job.”

Officer Ealing told NewsChannel 15 his reaction was a part of the job “Ninety-nine percent of police officers in America would have done exactly what I did. That’s how we’re trained. That’s how the academy trains us, that’s what we’re supposed to do,” he said.