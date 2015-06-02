Another Dollar General store robbed by same men

Related Coverage Crime Stoppers says discount retail robberies related

Leo-Cedarville, Ind. (WANE) – Investigators with Crime Stoppers need help finding the suspects in another armed robbery at a local dollar store. Tuesday’s robbery is the tenth this year, either at a Dollar General or Family Dollar and investigators believe the same two men are involved in all the cases.

Allen County Sheriff’s deputies and a K-9 unit with the Fort Wayne Police Department were called to the Dollar General store located at 14550 Amstutz Road in Leo-Cedarville where a robbery took place around 8:20 a.m. Prior to this robbery, the most recent took place on the morning of Sunday, May 31.

CrimeStoppers Executive Director Greg Lewis told NewsChannel 15 that the robberies are likely related. However, the agency hasn’t received any tips so far and it’s because the suspects know what they’re doing.

Lewis described the suspects as polite, calm and smart because they don’t talk about the crimes. Their method of operation is similar and includes walking in with guns, often times before the store opens, taking the employees’ and customers’ cell phones and telling them to sit on the floor. The suspects focus on getting into the safe, often taking time to wait for two safes. They also always ask for Newport cigarettes, likely to sell on the street. They’ve gotten away with thousands of dollars.

“You’re going to get caught. That’s all there is to it. Everyone gets caught. You’re going to make a mistake and when you do, we’re going to be there to get you,” said Lewis.

Lewis said these two men are one of two groups who continue to rob local businesses. The other group is responsible for about five armed robberies at pizza places and gas stations. One suspect usually carries a knife, while the other carries a gun. Lewis said the two groups of robbers have very different methods of operation.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward. If you have any information about either of the groups of men, call CrimeStoppers at 436-STOP.