DeKalb’s Beckmann Picks CMU, Bice Heading To Rockford

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – The athletic careers of DeKalb seniors Mark Beckmann and Collin Bice will continue at the college level. On Friday, Beckmann signed his National Letter of Intent to run cross country and track with Central Michigan University and classmate Bice signed to play baseball at Rockford University.

Beckmann will join the Division 1 cross country and track programs at CMU. In the fall, he came in 5th place at the cross country state finals. At sectionals on Thursday he came in second in 1600m and 3200m.

Bice will play basbeball for Division 3 Rockford. The Regents finished their season 18-22 overall.



