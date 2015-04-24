Theater expert weighs in on stage safety after collapse

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A theater expert with Arts United Center saw the video of Westfield High School students falling through a stage during their performance Thursday night. She said there are protocols in place to prevent accidents like that from happening.

The students fell through a cover that had been placed over the orchestra pit during their high school performance of “American Pie”. As of this Friday morning, only one of the 16 who were hurt remained hospitalized.

“It is a frightening thing,” said Miriam Morgan, director of production operations at Arts United Center.

Her job is to make sure the stage and production crews are following safety guidelines before and during a play. She said there are certain measures in place to make sure situations like this don’t happen.

“A loose staging of any type like the one you saw in the video, those things are key in having inspected first,” she said. “You can call in a number of different companies, staging companies, to do those types of inspections for you.”

Audience members in the video rushed to the stage to help the students that fell through. Morgan said that could be more of harmful than good.

“To have 100 people or 200 people rushing the stage to help probably would impede the situation more than it would help,” she said.

The leader of the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents says he expects schools statewide to conduct safety reviews of their stages after Thursday night’s incident.