Ohio university removes posters for ‘straight pride’ week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Posters promoting a “straight pride” week at a northeast Ohio university have been removed after student leaders said the message went beyond free speech.
Youngstown State University student government leaders tell WKBN-TV they decided to remove the posters after consulting with university officials.
The posters were hung around campus earlier this week. They included profanity and promoted the event as a time to not highlight sexual orientation or differences among students. They encouraged students to “go about your day without telling everyone about how ‘different’ you are.”
A university spokesman tells WFMJ-TV that the posters counter the school’s mission of diversity. Officials are investigating possible student code violations.
A statement from the student government said while it respects free speech rights, the posters missed the point of activism.
