Carroll’s McDermit And Metzger Sign For College

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – A pair of Carroll seniors put pen to paper on Wednesday afternoon, with Emily McDermit signing to play golf at Grace College and Stacey Metzger choosing to run distance at Grand Valley State.

From Carroll H.S. Press Release:

Emily McDermit from Carroll High School will be signing to play golf at Grace College on Wednesday, April 22, 2015. Her outstanding leadership skills combined with her positive attitude and honesty creates a modeling character. Her hard work, on and off the course, have been proven through her academic achievements and improved golf averages. Emily will be greatly missed at Carroll High School but we look forward to seeing her future success.

Stacey is a 4 year varsity member of the Charger cross country and track teams. She has been a major contributor to the great success of both teams. Her passion for running, leadership and work ethic enabled her to have a distinguished athletic career. She is a 4 time All-Conference performer in cross country and earned 3 more All-Conference awards in track. In addition, she is a 2 time conference champion and won the 2014 Sectional 1600 meter run. Stacey concluded her Charger cross country career as the 5th fastest Lady Charger in school history and a 31st place finish at the state meet. Her outstanding senior cross country season earned her a spot on the Indiana All-Star team. Stacey looks forward to finishing her Charger athletic career with a strong track season and another trip to the state meet.

Stacey’s success was not limited to the cross country course or track. She is an excellent student in the classroom and ranks in the top 10% of her class. Stacey will be missed next year, but the coaching staff has no doubt that she will continue to excel in both athletics and academics at Grand Valley State.



