Report: Indiana has more jobs, but poverty rate increases

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A report by the Indiana Institute for Working Families shows a decline in good-paying manufacturing jobs in Indiana and growth of lower-wage service jobs has led to a 29 percent increase in people living in poverty in the state since the year before the Great Recession.

The report also shows a widening the income gap between whites and some minorities. Institute Senior Analyst Derek Thomas says the report shows the recovery is uneven in who it affects.

U.S. Census figures show median incomes in Indiana have fallen 12 percent since 2007. The Indianapolis Star (http://indy.st/1IECZuo) reports low-income workers were hit hardest. A Brookings Institute analysis found an earnings decline of more than 25 percent in lower-income Indianapolis households.

___

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com