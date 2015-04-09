Video phones at airport, library promise to increase access for the deaf

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The deaf community in Fort Wayne will now have access to two more video phones thanks to the League for the Blind & Disabled. The new video phones are installed at the Fort Wayne International Airport and the Allen County Public Library.

These phones are important to the deaf community because it’s estimated that about 25 percent of people in the deaf community are at or below the poverty line, meaning they can’t afford Internet or any type of mobile plan with a video phone for communication.

The League for the Blind & Disabled offers free use of video phones at its facility located at 5821 S. Anthony Blvd. Ivy Tech Community College is also considering installing video phones for students, visitors and potential students.

There are an estimated 230,000 deaf and hard of hearing people in Indiana, according to the 2011 Census Bureau.